Another program change for AEW.

According to PW Insider, this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT will now be airing on Saturday (11/25) one hour ahead of Collision, making it a three-hour broadcast for AEW. This is due to the holiday weekend. As of now no matches have been announced for Rampage but there are already two confirmed matchups for Collision, both revolving around the Continental Classic tournament. They are:

-Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King (Both of Kingston’s titles will be on the line)

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Daniel Garcia