The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube.

The episode, which is number 340 in the series, takes a look at the events from last Wednesday’s Dynamite when the Young Bucks were attacked by the Blackpool Combat Club. Matt Jackson also contemplates sending Kenny Omega the footage from Full Gear 2021 that shows how he and Nick did not attempt to interfere in Omega’s world title match with Adam Page.

Elsewhere, the Dark Order gets into more shenanigans and footage from AEW’s recent basketball event is shown. Check out “Stolen Ambulance” below.