This week’s episode of the hit AEW affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now available. The show includes the Hardys sending a message to the Young Bucks, who they will face at Double or Nothing this Sunday.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to hype FTR’s ROH tag team championship matchup against Roppongi Vice on this week’s edition of Dynamite. The Top Guy writes, “We hear all of y’all. Thanks for the outpouring of support. Wednesday night will be for y’all. Then, we want the AEW Tag Team Belts. Top Guys…well, you know it.”