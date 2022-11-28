This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now available online. This is the second episode since the show returned after a brief hiatus following the events of the AEW ALL OUT backstage melee with CM Punk. The description reads, “A hostile Chicago crowd let’s The Elite know how they feel about them. The guys break bread on Thanksgiving.” Check it out below.

AEW has announced ticket details for the promotion’s debut in Lexington this January, where they will be taping live episodes of their flagship programs Dynamite and Rampage. Check it out below.