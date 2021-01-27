Tuesday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring a big eight-man main event with Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer defeating Ken Shamrock, Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey, drew 186,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #118 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #129 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s post-Hard To Kill episode, which drew 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #145 on the Cable Top 150 and #133 for the night in viewership.

This is the best Impact viewership since the December 8 episode, which drew 221,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the key demo.

History’s Curse of Oak Island topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.62 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.127 million viewers. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.717 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 in the key demo.

NCIS on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.97 rating. NCIS also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 10.018 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode:

