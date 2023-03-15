Tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr is now available on Youtube and will feature a Television Championship matchup. Check out the card, description, and full show below.

-Thom Latimer vs. Rhett Titus for the NWA World Television Championship

-Ashley D’Amoise vs. Kenzie Paige NWA World Women’s TV Title Semifinal matchup

-Mecha Wolf vs. Kerry Morton

-Mike Knox in action

Get ready for a night of intense action as we showcase some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling on this latest edition of NWA Powerrr!

First up, it’s the semifinals of the NWA World Women’s Television Title tournament, as Ashley D’Amboise takes on former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Kenzie Paige! Both of these fierce competitors have been fighting tooth and nail to get to this point, and now they’ll face off in an epic battle for the chance to advance to the final round!

In our next match, Mike Knox will be in action for the first time since turning on his longtime partner Matt Cardona. The betrayal sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, and now Knox is out to prove that he’s a force to be reckoned with on his own!

Next, we have a title defense as Thom Latimer puts his NWA World Television Title on the line against Rhett Titus. Will Thom continue his hot streak? Or will Rhett Titus beat the 6:05 timer and secure the gold?

Last but certainly not least, it’s a clash of champions as NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton takes on one half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions, Mecha Wolf! Things got heated the last time these two were in the ring; will tensions boil over?