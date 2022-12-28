The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:

“We’re just over a month removed from our very first Live Powerrr event as we present a special Superrr Powerrr episode of NWA Powerrr where the majority of NWA champions will be in action! Less talking! More wrestling!

The holder of the NWA World Television Championship, Jordan Clearwater, puts his title on the line against the holder of the pretty face: Mercurio!

A feud months in the making comes to a head as NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers take on NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton and one-half of the legendary Rock N’ Roll Express Ricky Morton: The Mortons!

The Ill Begotten’s Jeremiah Plunkett looks to pick up a singles win over the returning Traxx and Garrisaon Creed!

The poking and prodding of the Question Mark II continues as Aron Stevens/ A’ newest client, Damage of Blunt Force Trauma, battles the NWA’s resident Mongrovian in singles action!

Two of the top women in the NWA go to war as one half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Kenzie Paige faces the NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille!

And in our Super Sized main event, NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión team with Joe Alonzo against the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, NWA National Heavyweight Champion Cyon, and pulling double duty: “The Golden Boy” Jordan Clearwater!”