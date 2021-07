Ring of Honor has now released the link for this week’s edition of Women’s Division Wednesday, with the promotion teasing that two more competitors will receive the ticket to gold for the summer tournament. The following caption was added:

“A huge tag team match is set as Allie Recks and Gia Scott take on Willow & Sumie Sakai, and not one but TWO #ROHWD hopefuls receive a #TicketToGold!”

Check out the full episode below.