This Week’s Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Torrie Wilson and Angelo Dawkins Celebrating

– WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins turns 30 years old today while Tucker of Heavy Machinery also turns 30, WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton turns 41, and WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson turns 45.
– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE NXT episode:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?