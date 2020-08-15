This Week’s WWE SmackDown Viewership Remains Steady

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.979 million viewers overnight, a slight increase of 0.9% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.5 in the the always important 18-49 demographic, which was once again number one for the evening. A battle royal to determine a new contender for Bayley’s SmackDown championship was heavily pushed, with Asuka last eliminating Shaya Baszler to earn that opportunity.
Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Wall, Dateline NBC, and Greatest #AtHome Videos, which won the night with 3.913 million viewers.
Full ratings will be out on Monday.
