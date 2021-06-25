According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s 2021 G1 Climax will once again take place in the fall.

The report states that due to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed from 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the tournament is set for this September and October. It is not known who will be wrestling in this year’s G1 Climax, with the publication adding that there are several big questions to be answered over the next few months regarding unhappy talent and the health of former IWGP World Champion, Will Ospreay, and whether those mentioned will compete.

Last year’s G1 Climax also took place in the fall as the promotion went on hiatus because of the pandemic. It was won by Kota Ibushi, who defeated SANADA in the tournament finals on his path towards becoming double IWGP champion at WrestleKingdom 15.