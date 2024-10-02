Your winner … AND NEW!

At the milestone NWA 76 event, Thomas Latimer defeated EC3 with a pop-up sit-out power bomb to capture the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.

The match and the title change aired as part of the NWA Powerrr broadcast on the Tuesday, October 1, 2024 episode.

The match was initially filmed back on August 31, 2024.

After the victory, Latimer posed with NWA President Billy Corgan backstage with his new NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship over his shoulder.

THOM LATIMER HAS PINNED EC3 TO BECOME THE NEW NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ‼️‼️#NWAPowerrr #NWA76 pic.twitter.com/xuteWvI7GP — (@WrestlingCovers) October 1, 2024