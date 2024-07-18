The AEW and CMLL crossovers continue.

On the latest episode of CMLL Informa, it was announced that the Death Triangle trio from AEW, which consists of “The Bastard” PAC and The Lucha Bros team of Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix, will be working their upcoming Arena Mexico show on July 26.

This will mark the first trios match for Death Triangle together in CMLL following their return as a group at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

Additionally, this will be the first time ever that PAC has worked a match for CMLL, and the first CMLL bout for The Lucha Bros duo since 2019.