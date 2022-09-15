AEW stars Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn are appearing in a new movie from writer/director Brett Bentman.

“Missing Persons” is scheduled to be released in time for the upcoming holiday season. The synopsis for the film reads, “Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist.”

Rhodes stars as a character named Nate, and Billy stars as Arturo. The younger Gunn plays a character also named Austin.

“Missing Persons” also features Christy Tate, Robert Keith, Thom Hallum, Tom Zembrod, Monica Perez, Garry Nation, and Tiffany McDonald. The action movie is being produced by B22 Films and ITN Studios with Bentman and Jason Walter Vaile writing the story.

Bentman previously worked on 2019’s “90 Feet From Home” with WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Dean Cain an Eric Roberts, plus 2020’s “Copper Bill” with Rhodes

The promotional poster for the film features Rhodes, Gunn and Hallum, and can be seen below. The trailer can also be seen below:

