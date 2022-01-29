Three AEW stars have filed new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Red Velvet, FTR, and ECW legend Taz all filed through attorney Mike Dockins, who shared photos online showing their new trademark certificates. Velvet and FTR applied to trademark their name, while Taz went for the phrase “Human Suplex Machine,” a term synonymous with his in-ring run.
You can check out the full trademark details, as well as Dockins tweets, below.
#FTR – FEAR THE REGISTRATION
— "Gimmick Attorney®" Mike Dockins (@gimmickattorney) January 27, 2022
Congratulations to @Thee_Red_Velvet! Keep stirring it up!
— "Gimmick Attorney®" Mike Dockins (@gimmickattorney) January 27, 2022
Trademark if you can, register if I let you.
Thankfully @OfficialTAZ was pleased that the US government officially recognizes him as THE HUMAN SUPLEX MACHINE so I didn't have to get dumped on my head.
— "Gimmick Attorney®" Mike Dockins (@gimmickattorney) January 27, 2022
International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.