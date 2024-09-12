The lineup for this year’s AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite started to take shape on Wednesday night.

As noted, AEW announced Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin to determine the No. 1 Contender to the AEW Championship for the special event scheduled to take place in two weeks.

Additionally, Nigel McGuinness challenged Bryan Danielson to a non-title tilt, which Tony Khan later confirmed “if Danielson is cleared to wrestle.”

The main event of the show saw the team of Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher emerge victorious in the Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet. With the win, they will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag-Team Championship at the show.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is scheduled for September 25 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

#AEWGrandSlam Wed, 9/25

Arthur Ashe Stadium

8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS Winner receives an AEW World Championship Match@DarbyAllin vs @JonMoxley Mox wants Darby’s World Title Shot at Bryan Danielson, but Darby won’t just hand it over, so they’ll fight at GRAND SLAM on 9/25 in NYC! pic.twitter.com/IP8MyCNRsF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2024