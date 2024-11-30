The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

During the TNA Turning Point 2024 pay-per-view as part of WrestleCade 2024 on November 29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, three big matches were officially announced for next Thursday’s post-Turning Point episode of TNA iMPACT.

Scheduled for the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program on December 5 are the following matches:

* The Hardys will be in action

* PCO & Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands

* KUSHIDA vs. JDC vs. Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven vs. Leon Slater (TNA X-Division Title Eliminator)

Make sure to check back here every Thursday evening for complete TNA iMPACT results.