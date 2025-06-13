The lineup for the June 13 episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of tonight’s installment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, WWE has announced three matches for the show as part of the ongoing 2025 WWE King And Queen of the Ring tournaments.

In WWE King of the Ring tournament action will be a pair of four-way matches, including Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest.

For the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, tonight’s show will feature Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show at 8/7c on the USA Network in the U.S., and Netflix for international viewers, are appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, 2025 Ms. Money In The Bank Naomi, as well as WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu.

