The lineup for the “season premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

During the post-Bash In Berlin episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time Monday night program on September 2 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the final two matches in the ongoing WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament took place.

Ilja Dragunov and Braun Strowman emerged victorious in the two bouts, joining Pete Dunne and “Main Event” Jey Uso as the four competitors scheduled for the Fatal-4-Way title eliminator scheduled for the September 9 episode of WWE Raw.

The winner of the four-way on the 9/9 Raw will move on to earn the next shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Also announced is Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Unholy Union 3 for the WWE Womens’s Tag-Team Championships, as well as Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made in an eight-person mixed tag Street Fight.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.