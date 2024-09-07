WWE is stacking the deck for the inaugural episode of SmackDown on the USA Network.

During the September 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, which was the final weekly blue brand show to air on FOX before the move to USA Network next week, three big matches were made official for what is being billed as the “Season Premiere” of WWE SmackDown.

On September 13, WWE SmackDown airs on the USA Network with the “Season Premiere” featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship inside of a Steel Cage.

Additionally, the 9/13 WWE on USA blue brand prime time program airing as part of WWE Week on USA Network will also feature Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes Part 5, as well as Kevin Owens and a mystery partner taking on A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

