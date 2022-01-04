New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of WrestleKingdom 16 earlier this morning, which saw a number of top title matchups from the legendary Tokyo Dome. In fact…four titles changed hands at the marquee event.

-EVIL defeated Tomohiro Ishii thanks to a ton of interference to become the new IWGP NEVER Openweight champion.

-Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI bested Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi to become the new IWGP tag team champions.

-In the main event Kazuchika Okada dethroned Shingo Takagi to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight champion. He will defend the title against Will Ospreay on night two.

-Despite a valiant effort from Hiromu Takahashi El Desperado was able to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship, marking the only successful title defense on the evening.

EVIL seizes NEVER Openweight Championship after torture laden title match on January 4https://t.co/EkZxJwODvU#njpw #njwk16 pic.twitter.com/hmMniOY1Qg — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 4, 2022