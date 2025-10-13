Next week’s episode of WWE Raw is already shaping up to be a big one.

Real big, in fact.

During this week’s post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth episode of WWE Raw from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, three big championship matches were officially announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday, October 20.

A backstage segment during the October 13 episode of WWE Raw featured the first announcement regarding the many title tilts lined up for the 10/20 red brand WWE on Netflix program.

While WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was waiting on updates, AJ Styles came up to him and the two began talking. Pearce shook his hand and gave him high praise for his performance against John Cena at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth show this past Saturday.

Dominik Mysterio then interrupted, wondering why he’s the only working champion lately. Styles brings up a good idea, to have JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day defend their WWE World Tag Team Championships against Styles and Dragon Lee. Adam Pearce liked the idea, and the WWE Raw shot-caller would go on to make it official for next week’s show.

Once the brief backstage segment wrapped up, the show returned inside the RAC Arena where the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett announced some additional action scheduled for next week’s show. Joining the aforementioned tag-team title tilt next week are two more championship clashes.

In the second of three matches with titles at stake on the October 20 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix net Monday night from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio will defend one of his two titles, as the Intercontinental title will be up for grabs when he squares off against “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev.

Finally, in the third of three big title matches made official for the 10/20 Raw show in the capital of “The Golden State,” the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be on-the-line when “The Man” Becky Lynch defends against Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10-13-25.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday for live WWE Raw results coverage.