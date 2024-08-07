NXT has announced an early lineup for its August 13th episode, which includes three title matches and Lexis King in action. Check it out below.

-Oba Femi vs. TBA for the NXT North American Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase-U for the NXT Tag Team Championship

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King