NXT has announced an early lineup for its August 13th episode, which includes three title matches and Lexis King in action. Check it out below.
-Oba Femi vs. TBA for the NXT North American Championship
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship
-Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase-U for the NXT Tag Team Championship
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
@Obaofwwe will defend his #WWENXT North American Championship NEXT WEEK, but against who? #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/KIYDWGzzEu
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024