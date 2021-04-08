Former WWE stars Bam Neely and The Shane Twins (Mike and Todd, aka Gymini) are reportedly running a strip club together these days.

Fightful Select reports that Neely and The Shane Twins are operating a strip club together in Florida. The club is reportedly frequented by many wrestlers.

The Shane Twins were with WWE from 2005-2007, being released on January 18, 2007. They held the NWA World Tag Team Titles once and the NWA Florida Tag Team Titles four times, but also held the DSW Tag Team Titles while in WWE developmental.

Neely was with WWE from 2007-2009, starting at the OVW developmental territory in 2007. He was released while working WWE’s ECW brand on January 9, 2009. He was a one-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion with Charles Evans.

Below is a photo of Neely and Mike Shane with former WWE star Adam Rose, apparently outside of the establishment in Florida:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.