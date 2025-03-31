Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will face off in a triple threat match as the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19. WWE confirmed the news during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW after the contract signing took place on Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley stood tall to close this week’s episode of WWE RAW after a chaotic Women’s World Championship match against IYO SKY, with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee.

After accidental attacks and interference, Belair called for a disqualification. Ripley then dominated both Belair and SKY, holding her title high to end the show.

RHEA RIPLEY took out her anger on the champion and the referee! 👊👊#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fJPHMF7pim — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2025

Several former WWE wrestlers, including Lacey Evans, Enzo Amore (Real1), and Scotty 2 Hotty, make appearances in the latest music video from far right-wing rapper Tom McDonald, titled “Can’t Cancel Us All.” The video features celebrities who claim to have been “canceled” on social media for various reasons.

Evans faced backlash in 2022 after questioning the existence of autism and making controversial comments about mental health.

Amore was fired from WWE in 2018 over sexual assault allegations, though the charges were dropped, and he’s since wrestled for promotions like MLW.

Scotty 2 Hotty came under fire after expressing discomfort with intergender matches, leading to him deleting his Twitter account.

McDonald, known for his provocative content aimed at angering the left, highlights these figures in his video.