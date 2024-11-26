A third AEW Continental Classic match has been announced for this week’s episode of Dynamite.
Taking to Twitter on Monday night, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin will be taking place on this week’s show.
You can check out the updated lineup for Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:
ROH World Championship Match:
Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii
AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:
Darby Allin vs. Brody King
AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:
Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli
AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match:
Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin
This Wed, 11/27
Thanksgiving Eve; Chicago, IL
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT
Continental Classic Gold League@KingRicochet vs @ClaudioCSRO
C2 Gold League
Ricochet vs Claudio
1-on-1!
LIVE coast-to-coast on TBS
Thanksgiving Eve
8pm ET/5pm PT
THIS WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/mmeG14lRC6
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2024
This Wed, 11/27
Thanksgiving Eve; Chicago, IL
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT
Continental Classic Gold League@DarbyAllin vs @Brodyxking
Darby fights eternal rival Brody King in C2 on TBS live coast-to-coast Thanksgiving Eve!
8pm ET/5pm PT
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/Q7RDux9EiV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2024
This Wed, 11/27
Thanksgiving Eve; Chicago, IL
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT
Continental Classic Blue League@SussexCoChicken vs @Sheltyb803
MARK BRISCOE vs SHELTON BENJAMIN
in C2
LIVE coast-to-coast on TBS
THANKSGIVING EVE
8pm ET/5pm PT
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/wUbX2BBd2e
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2024
Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.