A third AEW Continental Classic match has been announced for this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter on Monday night, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin will be taking place on this week’s show.

You can check out the updated lineup for Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

ROH World Championship Match:

Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:

Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match:

Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin

