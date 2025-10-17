— The Hardy Boyz celebrated a major milestone this week, marking 33 years since the start of their wrestling careers. Matt Hardy took to social media on Wednesday to reflect on the anniversary, noting that he and his brother Jeff first stepped into the ring on October 15th, 1992. He wrote,

“Today marks 33 full years that Jeff & I have been pro wrestlers. October 15th, 1992, was our first match in Carthage, NC. Here is our first promo pic, followed by our most recent pic, taken at BFG on Sunday. If you told young 1992 us we would experience all the success we have, we wouldn’t have believed it.

My brother & I are both so grateful. Grateful for our loyal & dieHARDY fanbase. Grateful for the opportunities we’ve earned & been given. Grateful to God we’re as healthy as we are after all the punishment we’ve put our bodies thru. Grateful we’ve been able to inspire multiple generations.

Thank you for letting these 2 kids from Cameron, NC live their childhood dreams & thrive in life. We are both SO blessed. With that said, it’s time to go to work in year number 34.”

— Mickie James was officially inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame ahead of TNA Bound For Glory 2025. The multi-time champion received the honor from her longtime friend and rival Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria).

Following the ceremony, James took to social media to reflect on her induction. She wrote,

“Standing on that stage and being welcomed into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame was one of the most humbling and magical moments of my career.

Thank you to @ThisIsTNA & @RealJeffJarrett for giving a young Alexis Laree her first real opportunity & to @TNADixie for welcoming me back & helping bring #HardcoreCountry to life

Thank you @carlossilva for the incredible honor bestowed upon me & for a beautiful ceremony at such a historic event for the company.

@THETOMMYDREAMER thank you for believing in me, for fighting for me, and for always seeing the woman and the wrestler I’ve tried to be.

To my sister, my ride-or-die, @REALLiSAMARiE thank you for inducting me — there’s no one else I’d rather share that moment with. You’ve been my partner in crime through it all, and I love you so much.

To the entire Knockouts Division — past, present, and future — you are the heart and soul of this company. You’ve broken barriers, told stories, and made magic every single time you stepped through those ropes. I’m so proud to stand beside you all.

And finally, to the fans — you’ve been with me through every high, every low, every reinvention and every return. Your love, your chants, your unwavering support… it means the world. I wouldn’t be here without you

This honor isn’t just mine — it’s ours.”

— Mercedes Mone has reached another major milestone in her AEW career, officially becoming the longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion in history.

As of today, Mone has held the championship for 509 days, surpassing the previous record of 508 days set by the inaugural champion, Jade Cargill. During her historic reign, Cargill successfully defended the title 25 times before eventually losing it — a benchmark Mone is now close to matching.

Since capturing the title, Mone has successfully defended it 22 times.

Mercedes Mone currently holds ten physical championship titles. They include the AEW TBS Championship, CMLL World Women’s Championship, RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, Queen of Southside Championship (merged with the RevPro title), Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship, EWA Women’s Championship (Austria), PTW Women’s Championship (Poland), BestYa Women’s Championship (Italy), the Bodyslam Women’s Championship (Denmark), and the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Championship.