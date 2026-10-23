A potential scheduling conflict involving WWE, AEW and AAA could be developing for December.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE is considering December 19 as a possible date for the upcoming John Cena Classic tournament.

If WWE moves forward with that date, the event would take place on the same night as two previously announced major wrestling shows.

AEW has already confirmed that its fourth annual Worlds End pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, December 19, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AAA is also scheduled to present Guerra de Titanes that evening from Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico.

As things currently stand, WWE has not officially announced a date, location or format for the John Cena Classic. December 19 is reportedly among the dates being considered, meaning a direct scheduling conflict has not been finalized.

Should WWE ultimately select that date, fans could be looking at three major wrestling events taking place on the same night.