WWE has announced three new matchups for the February 21st edition of NXT on USA.

The new NXT tag team champions Gallus will be taking on Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Then, Chase University will be in action against The Dyad. Finally…Ivy Nile will be taking on Alba Frye in singles-action.

NXT Championship: Bron Breaker (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre

Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) vs. The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler)

Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade