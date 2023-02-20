WWE has announced three new matchups for the February 21st edition of NXT on USA.
The new NXT tag team champions Gallus will be taking on Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Then, Chase University will be in action against The Dyad. Finally…Ivy Nile will be taking on Alba Frye in singles-action.
How about some more #WWENXT action for TUESDAY!
👊 @MalikBladeWWE & @Edris_Enofe take on the NXT Tag Team Champs #Gallus in a non-title match
💎 @ivynile_wwe goes one-on-one with @wwe_alba
🙌 #ChaseU will battle #TheDyad
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/OTaLU2eII8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 19, 2023
-Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal for the NXT Championship
-Indi Hartwell vs. Jacy Jayne
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
-Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre
-Chase Universtiy vs. The Dyad
-Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
NXT Championship: Bron Breaker (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell
Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre
Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) vs. The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler)
Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade