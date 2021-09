AEW has announced that the following matches will take place as part of this Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT:

— The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) (c) vs. The Butcher & The Blade for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

— Miro (c) vs. Fuego del Sol for the AEW TNT Championship.

— Anna Jay vs. The Bunny.