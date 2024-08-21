WWE has announced an early lineup for the August 27th episode of NXT on the USA Network. As a reminder, this episode is being taped immediately following the August 20th episode that took place earlier this evening. Wrestling Headlines will share those results as soon as the show is finished, but check out a spoiler-free look below.

-Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

-No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Wren Sinclar, & Myles Borne) vs. The Family (Adriana Rizzo, Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino)

-Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson