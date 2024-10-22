The lineup for next week’s WWE Raw continues to take shape.

Ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 “go-home” episode of the show next Monday night, October 28, the company has confirmed three matches for the show.

Scheduled for Hershey, PA. on 10/28, next week’s Raw will feature the following:

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Dominik Mysterio vs. a former World Champion

* WWE World Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament Final: New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee)

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.