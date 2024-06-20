The lineup for the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite is starting to take shape.

During the closing moments of the June 19 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, three matches were made official for next week’s installment of the two-hour prime time Wednesday night program.

On tap for what will be the final Dynamite leading up to Forbidden Door 2024, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, opponents at the June 30 pay-per-view, will join forces to take on The Gates of Agony in tag-team action.

Also scheduled is Jay White vs. Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament bout, as well as Saraya, Harley Cameron & Anna Jay vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa in a women’s trios match.

