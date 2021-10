AEW has announced matches for next week’s Rampage episode that was taped this Saturday night from Miami, Florida including a World Title Eliminator tournament match.

Here’s the lineup:

World Title Eliminator Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy

TBS Women’s Champion Tournament brackets announced

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Women’s Title Match: Dr. Britt Baker (champion) vs. Anna Jay