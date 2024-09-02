The lineup for the September 3, 2024 episode of WWE NXT is starting to take shape.

Coming out of the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, three matches have been announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the 9/3 episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida is Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The Rascalz vs. Gallus in a three-way showdown to determine the first challengers for new WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Axiom & Nathan Frazer.

Additionally, the post-No Mercy episode of WWE NXT on 9/3 will feature Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, and Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King.

