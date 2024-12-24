WWE has announced some matches and a big segment for the final episode of Raw of 2024.

Heading into what will not only be the final WWE Raw of the year, but also the final episode in the long run of the series on the USA Network before the show moves to Netflix, next Monday night’s WWE Raw on December 30 will feature the following:

* Chad Gable vs. Otis

* Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day

* CM Punk, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Under The Same Roof

* Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria (Women’s I-C Title Tourney Semifinals)

* Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark (Women’s I-C Title Tourney Semifinals)

