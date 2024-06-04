WWE has announced three matchups for the June 10th episode of Raw. Check out the early lineup below.
-Sami Zayn vs. Otis
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker
-Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
Home » News » WWE News, WWE Rumors and Spoilers » Three Matches Revealed For June 10th WWE Raw
WWE has announced three matchups for the June 10th episode of Raw. Check out the early lineup below.
-Sami Zayn vs. Otis
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker
-Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
WrestlingHeadlines.com is your daily source for pro wrestling news headlines. Our coverage includes WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, ROH, MLW and more. Formerly Lords of Pain (LOP), we have been publishing WWE news and rumors since 1998! We are an independent news outlet and are not affiliated with any wrestling promotion.