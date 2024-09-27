The lineup for next week’s installment of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.
During the September 26 edition of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, three big matches and a segment were announced for next week’s episode.
Featured below is the currently advertised lineup heading into the 10/3 episode of the show:
* The Hardys vs. ABC
* Heather Reckless’ “Elegant Makeover” Begins
* Sinner & Saint vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young
* Rosemary & Wendy Choo & Tasha Steelz vs. Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca & Jordynne Grace
