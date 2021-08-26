AEW has announced three matchups for Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature world champion Kenny Omega teaming up with Brandon Cutler to take on IMPACT world champion Christian Cage and the Elite Hunter Frankie Kazarian in tag team action. Check it out below.

-The Bunny versus Tay Conti

-Jurassic Express versus The Lucha Bros winners face the Young Bucks at ALL OUT

-Kenny Omega/Brandon Cutler versus Christian Cage/Frankie Kazarian