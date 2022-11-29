Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced three more entrants for their upcoming Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe in Los Angeles, California.

The new competitors include Alex Shelley, Komander, and IMPACT’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey. They will join IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker, and indie sensation Michael Oku. Last year’s tournament was won by AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is the fourth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 27, 2022

Komander is the fifth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 28, 2022