The field for WWE’s inaugural John Cena Classic continues to take shape.

During the November 10 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, additional participants were confirmed for the upcoming tournament, which is scheduled to take place on December 14.

Throughout the show, video packages aired featuring 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena personally approaching several NXT Superstars to extend invitations to the first-ever John Cena Classic.

Among those receiving invitations were Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, who recently won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic together.

Later in the broadcast, Cena was shown extending an invitation to reigning NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan, making her the first female competitor officially announced for the tournament.

With the latest additions, five names have now been confirmed for the John Cena Classic.

The updated list of participants is as follows:

* Cody Rhodes

* Zilla Fatu

* Noam Dar

* Romeo Moreno

* Kelani Jordan

The tournament will feature both men’s and women’s divisions, with separate John Cena Classic Champions set to be crowned.

As previously announced, the inaugural tournament will be part of a special WWE Raw event on December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Meanwhile, Jordan has another important date on her calendar before the tournament gets underway.

The reigning NXT Women’s Champion is scheduled to defend her title against Kendal Grey on the November 17 episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

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