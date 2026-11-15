Changes are being made to the lineup for tonight’s TNA Destination X 2026 pay-per-view.

With the November 15 event scheduled to take place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, TNA Wrestling is reportedly making adjustments to the Ultimate X match to determine the number one contender to the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

The match was originally advertised to feature Tasha Steelz, M By Elegance, Xia Brookside, Shotzi, Gabby Forza and Jada Stone.

According to the latest internal rundowns for the show, however, three of those competitors have been removed from the lineup.

Gabby Forza, Jada Stone and Xia Brookside are reportedly no longer listed for the match, with Heather By Elegance, Shayna Baszler and Kiera Hogan now scheduled to take their places.

If the changes hold, the updated Ultimate X lineup will feature Tasha Steelz, M By Elegance, Shotzi, Heather By Elegance, Shayna Baszler and Kiera Hogan.

Although the reasons behind the changes have not been confirmed, they are believed to be related to the widespread travel disruptions that have impacted multiple wrestling promotions throughout the weekend.

As previously reported, several TNA talents have encountered difficulties traveling to Edmonton following Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, which resulted in significant flight delays and cancellations.

TNA officials have reportedly been evaluating which wrestlers will be able to arrive in time for Destination X and adjusting the card accordingly.

As previously reported, the World title main event of TNA Destination X may be forced to be changed at the last minute as well.

For those interested, there is also a story making the rounds about a spoiler regarding the surprise return of a former champion planned for TNA Destination X this Sunday.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/15 for live TNA Destination X 2026 Results coverage.

The show must – and will – go on! TNA Wrestling confirmed that Destination X is still set for Sunday, November 15, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, despite numerous travel issues resulting from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nationwide ground stop across the United States on Friday. The Sunday show kicks off with the Countdown To Destination X, starting at 4pm local time leading into Destination X at 5pm. "After a wild 24 hours, we are really excited for the returning Destination X on Sunday afternoon," said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. "As always, card subject to change – and yes, there will be changes to the originally scheduled lineup, forced by travel predicaments that are affecting travelers around the world. "That said, I’m proud of the way all at TNA Wrestling are banding together to deliver what will be a great show. In fact, we have two stars offering to take a short flight within the U.S., then drive more than 600 miles, just because they want to be a part of Destination X." Destination X Tickets: https://t.co/YJmkestXM9 For further updates on Destination X, stay tuned to https://t.co/Vl1T0tWJjE and TNA’s social media outlets. — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 14, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)