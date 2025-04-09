Three pro wrestling legends have been announced as the first-ever Legacy Inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday afternoon, WWE announced that Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. and Ivan Koloff will be entering the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV. as the company’s first-ever “Legacy” inductees.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media soon after the announcement to give his reaction to the news.

“Each one of these performers left an indelible mark on the history of WWE,” Levesque wrote via X. “It is an absolute privilege to honor each of them and their bodies of work.”

As noted, Paul “Triple H” Levesque will also be going into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, along with Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters, Michelle McCool, as well as the Immortal Moment recipient, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart from WrestleMania 13.