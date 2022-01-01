PW Insider is reporting that three WWE stars were spotted in Atlanta ahead of this evening’s Day 1 pay per view from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

-Olympic gold medal winner Gable Steveson, who signed exclusively with WWE last year and is training for his debut, was one of the names spotted. His brother Bobby, who debuted in 205 Live as Damon Kemp, was also in Atlanta.

-Former Raw tag champion Omos was the third name spotted. He did not appear at the latest Raw taping after being reportedly sent home, and his match against AJ Styles on tonight’s show seemed to have been scrapped.

Stay tuned.