More matches have been announced for the pre-show for tonight’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

Ahead of the AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, September 7, the company has confirmed multiple new bouts for the “Zero Hour” pre-show that will lead in to the big event.

Now official for tonight’s PPV pre-show is Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, & Josh Woods), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder), as well as Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn).

Previously announced for the pre-show for tonight’s show is Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Roderick Strong) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) & The Beast Mortos.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW All Out 2024 results coverage from Chicago, Ill.