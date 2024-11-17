Some updates have been made to the lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

On Sunday, WWE announced Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe for the right to join Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans in the upcoming men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jadia Parker and ZARIA vs. Wren Sinclair in a pair of qualifying matches for the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge hasbeen announced. The winner of the two bouts will join Sol Ruca.

Featured below is the updated lineup for next week’s show.

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: ZARIA vs. Wren Sinclair

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Title #1 Contendership – Chase U Will Disband if Andre Chase Loses: Andre Chase vs. RIdge Holland

* Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

