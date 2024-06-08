The road to AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 continues to wind down tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the company has announced the addition of three new matches for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT program.

Added to the lineup for the show this evening from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, is Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV, Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade and Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs.

The matches were made official during this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, as well as FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Council Bluffs, IA.