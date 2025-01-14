The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network continues to take shape.

Heading into the January 14 installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program, three new segments have been announced.

WWE has confirmed that new NXT World Champion Oba Femi will address the NXT Universe, Roxanne Perez will address her NXT future and fans will get a special look at new NXT Women’s Champion Giulia.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Oba Femi will appear live

* Roxanne Perez to address NXT future

* Special look at NXT Women’s Champion Giulia

* Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. OTM (NXT Tag Titles)

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Unholy Union (Women’s Tag Title Eliminator)

* Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer (Women’s North American Title Eliminator)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.