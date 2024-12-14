The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Saturday morning, WWE announced the addition of three new segments for the December 16 episode of WWE Raw, which includes appearances by CM Punk, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Kofi Kingston’s hometown return in Boston, Massachusetts.

From WWE.com:

CM Punk CM Punk is aspiring to enter the championship picture, but he seemingly has unfinished business with Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Rollins has frequently called out The Voice of the Voiceless, though Punk called Rollins a “second-stringer” while being interviewed by Jackie Redmond. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins This Monday, Seth “Freakin” Rollins will be live on Raw, potentially on a collision course with CM Punk. Rollins berated Punk last week and is focused on a match with his nemesis. What will The Visionary say regarding The Best in the World this week? Kofi Kingston The New Day have set a new path after shockingly berating Big E and kicking him out of the group during their 10-Year Anniversary Celebration. The emotional moment sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, leaving Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with very little support. This Monday, Kingston will return to his hometown of Boston with the hopes of getting a much better reception than he and Woods received last week. Will Kingston receive a warm welcome or be met with more hostility?

Also scheduled for the 12/16 episode of WWE Raw is The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor & JD McDonagh defending their WWE Tag-Team Championships against The War Raiders team of Erik and Ivar, as well as Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.