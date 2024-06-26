Tonight’s NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Apollo Crews ran in to attack Legado Del Fantasma after their assault on him on SmackDown.

Apollo Crews is here!!! He hasn't forgot what Legado Del Fantasma did to him on #SmackDown! @WWEApollo #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8fGJ2qGULv — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2024

Three new title matches were determine for the Heatwave Premium Live Event in Canada.

-Sol Ruca will challenge Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American title.

We have a showdown in Toronto!@kelani_wwe will put her NXT Women's North American Title on the line against @SolRucaWWE at #NXTHeatwave! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/B0DcgzgtWf — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2024

-Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT women’s championship against Lola Vice.



-Trick Williams will be defending his NXT Championship against Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears at Heatwave.

Apollo Crews is here!!! He hasn't forgot what Legado Del Fantasma did to him on #SmackDown! @WWEApollo #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8fGJ2qGULv — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR HEATWAVE:

NXT Championship Match:

Trick Williams (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears vs. Ethan Page

NXT North American Championship Match:

Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson)

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Lola Vice